Islamic organisations blame police for violence in Coimbatore

Federation of Islamic Organisations in Coimbatore has blamed the police for the violence that took place in the district after the murder of Hindu Munnani leader C. Sasikumar on September 22.

Addressing a press meet here on Saturday, the representatives of Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam, Popular Front of India, Jamat-e-Islami Hind, Manithaneya Jananayaka Katchi, Jamyathu Ahlil Koran Valhathees, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, Social Democratic Party of India, Indiya Towheed Jamath, Welfare Party of India, Indiya Manavar Islamia Amaipu and Campus Front of India said that had the police been more careful the violence could have been avoided.

Within hours of Sasikumar’s murder, crude explosives were hurled at mosques and thereafter during the funeral procession, commercial establishments and houses of Muslims were attacked.

This pointed to the failure of the police that dealt with communal incidents.

Anticipating violence, should they have not deployed riot control police to prevent the damage to properties worth several crores.

Without any further delay, the police should act against those who incited the violence and arrest the real culprits. Islamic organisations were all for the arrest of the murderers of Sasikumar and the rule of law had to prevail.

Peace talks

Asked if the Federation would extend an invitation for peace talks to the Hindu organisations, the representatives replied that as Hindu organisations were keen on inciting hatred and violence, there would be no use having peace talks. It also sought the arrest of those Hindu leaders whom, it alleged, were behind the violence.