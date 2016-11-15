Cup of woes overflows for residents

From the southern compound wall of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University in the north to Ponnaiahrajapuram in the south and from Telugu Street in the east to Chokkampudur in the west extends Ward 79.

Predominantly a ward with more houses than industries, it also has commercial establishments on Sullivan Street, Telugu Street and in the areas abutting Thadagam Road.

The Corporation has been supplying water once in five days and it is likely to touch once-in-seven days, given the level in the Siruvani Reservoir. One of the worst affected areas is Ramasamy Layout, off Thadagam Road. The residents have been getting inadequate water.

Former councillor of the Ward T.K. Kannaiyan says that the old water distribution line needs to be replaced and that he has taken steps.

Even as the cry for more water gets shriller, the Corporation has not bothered to plug leaks in pipeline in the area, complains A. Kalimuthu, a resident. On Robertson Road, the Siruvani pipeline has a leak which remains unattended for over six months now.

On the solid waste management front, the door-to-door collection is only in a few areas. On the narrower Telugu Street, Sullivan Street and adjacent areas, the level of operation is inadequate. Accumulation of waste at the Sullivan Street-Edayar Street junction is an everyday problem, which the Corporation has failed to address, says S. Selvaraj, a resident.

In Ramakrishnapuram, the Corporation is yet to provide underground drainage connection. Mr. Kanniyan says when he raised the issue, he was told that it was not feasible to lay the underground sewer lines because of the difference in elevation between the main line and the area.

Another issue that the residents want the Corporation to attend to on a war footing is the cleaning of the main channel that connects Muthannan tank with Selva Chinthamani tank. If it removes bushes and clears the silt, inundation of low level pockets in AKS Nagar and Ponnaiahrajapuram can be avoided to a great extent, says E. Madanagopal, a resident of Ponnaiahrajapuram.

The residents also want the civic body to improve amenities in the park near AKS Nagar and construct a compound wall around the building that houses the ration shop on Lawley Road.