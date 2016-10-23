Civic body to tweak Sanganoor Canal road project

The civic body is likely to tweak the proposal of the project to clean the Sanganoor Canal, concrete line its embankments and build roads on its banks.

Corporation sources said that the civic body would tweak the proposal to incorporate the suggestions of the Commissioner for Municipal Administration G. Prakash, who was in the city on Friday to participate in the Smart Cities board meeting. Mr. Prakash had visited the areas near Sanganoor Canal and also the sites chosen to build multi-level car parking.

The Corporation had proposed to build roads measuring 8.80 km on both sides of the Sanganoor Canal from Mettupalayam Road to the point where the Canal cuts across the Trichy Road by touching Sathyamangalam Road and Avinashi Road.

As part of the Rs. 395 crore proposal, the Corporation had also proposed to remove silt, clean bushes and line the embankments with concrete so as to prevent encroachment and erosion.

A Corporation release issued on Friday said that Mr. Prakash, Corporation Commissioner K. Vijayakarthikeyan and other authorities also discussed ways to take forward the Smart Cities project.