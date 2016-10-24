CCTV cameras installed at Chadivayal

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed by the Forest Department at the Chadivayal forest check post have helped monitor people and vehicles entering the forest.
District Forest Officer (DFO) S. Ramasubramanian said that the cameras were installed so that the visitors feel safe as they are watched and can enjoy Nature.
Five cameras were installed in the second week of October – one each at the check post, ticket counter, eco shop, public vehicle parking area, and the interpretation centre. They are monitored by the staff manning the ticket counter close to the check post. The cameras are covered with a metal cage to protect them from monkeys. The DFO said there is a drastic change in the behaviour of people since CCTV cameras were installed. “People from various places come to the tourist spot and they try not to play mischief and also maintain the place cleaner,” he said. Stating that the installation at Chadivayal was only on a trial basis, he said that they plan to install such cameras at the Forest Department check posts at Mangarai, Anaikatti and at Mettupalayam, in consultation with the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Conservator of Forests.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor