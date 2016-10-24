CCTV cameras installed at Chadivayal

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed by the Forest Department at the Chadivayal forest check post have helped monitor people and vehicles entering the forest.

District Forest Officer (DFO) S. Ramasubramanian said that the cameras were installed so that the visitors feel safe as they are watched and can enjoy Nature.

Five cameras were installed in the second week of October – one each at the check post, ticket counter, eco shop, public vehicle parking area, and the interpretation centre. They are monitored by the staff manning the ticket counter close to the check post. The cameras are covered with a metal cage to protect them from monkeys. The DFO said there is a drastic change in the behaviour of people since CCTV cameras were installed. “People from various places come to the tourist spot and they try not to play mischief and also maintain the place cleaner,” he said. Stating that the installation at Chadivayal was only on a trial basis, he said that they plan to install such cameras at the Forest Department check posts at Mangarai, Anaikatti and at Mettupalayam, in consultation with the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Conservator of Forests.