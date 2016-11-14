Coimbatore

Briefly



Painting contest



Kasthuri Sreenivasan Trust is organising the 18th annual painting contest on account of Children’s Day for school children from standards 1 to 12 on Sunday - November 20 from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.

The theme for the contest will be announced at the spot. Certificate of merit and prizes will be given to the winners at a prize distribution ceremony scheduled for December 2016. Nearly five students are expected to take part in the competition. Circulars have been sent to schools. Last date for registration is November 16. For details, M. Kuppuraj can be contacted at the trust office at 0422-2574110 or through e-mail ID kst.culturecentre@gmail.com

