The ailing 30-year-old female elephant was on Friday shifted to the Forest Department’s elephant camp at Chadivayal. The elephant was spotted on Tuesday in a very weak condition at Periyathadagam area. Forest Department staff and veterinarians provided treatment to it. The treatment was intensified over the next two days and it stood up on Thursday night. Conservator of Forests - Coimbatore Circle I. Anwardeen, District Forest Officer S. Ramasubramanian and Forest Veterinarian N.S. Manoharan decided to shift it to the Chadivayal camp. After it reached the camp by a truck, treatment resumed to nurse it back to health.
Ailing elephant shifted
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.Support Quality Journalism
Next Story
Please Email the Editor