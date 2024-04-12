GIFT a SubscriptionGift
988 police personnel to be deployed in polling stations in Erode district

April 12, 2024 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 988 police personnel will be deployed for duty at polling stations in the eight Assembly constituencies in the district on April 19.

On Friday, District Election Officer and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara carried out randomisation for police personnel in the presence of general observer Rajeev Ranjan Meena and police observer Ram Krishna Swarnkar at the Collectorate. A total of 2,222 polling stations were established at 956 locations in the district. Personnel allotted for each Assembly constituency were – Erode (East) – 77 police personnel, Erode (West) – 121, Modakkurichi – 151, Perundurai – 95, Bhavani – 134, Anthiyur – 129, Gobichettipalayam – 140, and Bhavanisagar (SC) – 141.

Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar, District Revenue Officer S. Shantha Kumar, Personal Assistant to Collector (Election) Ragunathan, Tahsildar (Election) Sivashankar and election officials were present.

