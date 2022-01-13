981 new COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore district

A total of 981 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Wednesday.

The Health Department said that 246 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 4,317 active cases.

The death toll of the district increased to 2,528 after a 73-year-old woman died of COVID-19 on January 10.

Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 8.7 % on Tuesday when 9,915 swab samples were subjected to tests and 863 persons were found infected with COVID-19.

Tiruppur district on Wednesday reported 205 new cases. The district had 1,370 active cases of the disease while 84 persons recovered.

The TPR of the district stood at 5.1 % on Tuesday when it reported 253 cases.

In the Nilgiris, 139 persons tested positive. The total number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the district, so far, stands at 35,025. The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the Nilgiris stood at 220 while 513 persons are currently undergoing treatment.