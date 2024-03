March 01, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Over 9,254 students have received education assistance under the Prime Minister’s scholarship programme to the tune of ₹3.70 crore here in the district, said T.N. Venkatesh, Commissioner, Backward Classes Welfare.

The scholarships are being issued to the students of Classes 9 and 10, under the PM-YASASVI Prematric scholarship programme, Mr. Venkatesh said. This entailed an annual scholarship of ₹4,000 to students.