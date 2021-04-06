82.25 % voter turnout in Dharmapuri, 72 % in Krishnagiri

Dharmapuri district registered a voter turnout of 82.25% across five Assembly constituencies. Palacodde registered 87.33%, Pennagaram 84.19%, Dharmapuri 79.67%, Paapireddipatty 82.04%, and Harur (Reserved ) 78.53%.

Voting was uneventful, albeit with complaints of malpractices in some booths levelled by the DMK against the PMK. In a booth in Chettikarai of Dharmapuri Assembly constituency, the DMK alleged that its booth agent was chased out by PMK workers.

In another booth in the same constituency, the DMK’s candidate and sitting MLA T. Subramani was called to the booth by the DMK cadres after a dead youth’s vote was found to have been cast.

In the same booth, an elderly man’s vote was found to have been already cast, and this was brought to the notice of the officials only after the man came to claim his vote. Mr. Subramani intervened and the officials had to grant the man his right to vote.

Krishnagiri district registered over 72% polling across six Assembly constituencies. Individually, Uthangarai registered 78.53%, Bargur 79.21%, Krishnagiri 78.5%, Hosur 70.21% and Thally 73.37%. Vepanahalli's figures were yet to be released.

Polling was stopped for two hours in two booths in Bargur constituency following a clash between booth agents of the AIADMK and DMK cadres. A stone that was hurled broke the glass of the rear window of AIAMDK’s sitting MLA C.V. Rajendran’s car.

The incident occurred at booths 44 and 45 in Ekalnatham panchayat union primary school around afternoon, when the AIADMK cadres led by Mr. Rajendran arrived there and accused the DMK men of an attempt at booth capture. Polling resumed after additional security personnel were deployed at the booths.

The first hour of polling saw some political party members complaining of problems with the EVMs. It turned out that they were confused between the button and the symbol displayed alongside. Exasperated polling officials then told them that they had to press the button and not the symbol.