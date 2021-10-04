81,454 vaccine doses administered

A total of 81,454 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered to the eligible population in the fourth mega vaccination drive held in Coimbatore district on Sunday. While 31,871 persons received the first dose, 49,583 received second dose.

The drive was held in 558 vaccination centres in the district. Collector G.S. Sameeran coordinated the exercise.

According to the district administration, 63,675 doses of Covishield and 17,779 doses of Covaxin were inoculated to those aged above 18 in the drive.

As many as 1,13,618 doses vaccines were administered to the eligible population in the third mega drive held on September 26. The second drive held on September 19 covered 94,723 people and the first drive held on September 12 covered 1,51,685 people.

In Tiruppur district, 80,066 doses were administered to those aged above 18. District Collector S. Vineeth coordinated the exercise. According to the Health Department, 42,120 persons received their first dose and 37,946 had their second dose.

While 78,262 people were inoculated in the third drive in Tiruppur district, 89,379 doses were administered in the second drive. A total of 1,23,163 people were inoculated in the first drive in the district.