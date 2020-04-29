8 from Tiruppur discharged, 3 in Salem

A total of 10 patients, including eight patients from Tiruppur district who recovered from COVID-19 , were discharged from the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital here on Wednesday.

Sources in the Health Department said that the eight patients from Tiruppur district comprised seven men and one 52-year-old woman.

Among the men, the youngest was 23 years old and the eldest was 61 years old.

From Coimbatore district, two women aged 29 and 30 respectively were discharged.

No children were among the discharged patients on Wednesday. These patients will be under 14 days of house quarantine, according to the sources.

With these eight patients, the total number of discharged patients in Tiruppur district increased to 91 out of the 112 COVID-19 positive cases.

Three COVID-19 patients, including a woman, who were undergoing treatment at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital, recovered and were discharged on Wednesday.

A total of 31 persons were undergoing treatment at the hospital and 20 were discharged already. On Wednesday, three persons were discharged.

They were given a send-off by Dean of the hospital R. Balajinathan, Medical Superintendent P.V. Dhanapal and other doctors. They were asked to be in home quarantine for 14 days. With this, 23 persons have been discharged so far, and eight persons are undergoing treatment.