79.16% voter turnout in Salem district

The district recorded 79.16% polling in the Assembly elections held here on Tuesday.

Of the total 30,15,469 electors comprising 15,00,246 men, 15,15,019 women and 204 transgender, a total of 23,86,950 electors comprising 12,06,952 men, 11,79,915 women and 83 transgender exercised their franchise. Poll percentage recorded in each constituency were Gangavalli 77.11, Attur 77.26, Yercaud 83.09, Omalur 83.28, Mettur 75.01, Edappadi 85.64, Sankari 83.71, Salem (West) 71.81, Salem (North) 72.14, Salem (South) 76 and Veerapandi 85.64.

Of all the 11 constituencies, Edappadi and Veerapandi registered the highest poll percentage of 85.64, while the lowest poll percentage was recorded at Salem (West) in the district.