₹ 7,151 crore credit plan for Salem district

The annual credit plan for the district for 2020-21 envisages an outlay of ₹ 7,151 crore.

The plan, prepared by Indian Bank, which is the Lead Bank for the district, was released by Collector S.A. Raman recently.

The plan envisages an outlay of ₹ 5,405.49 crore to agriculture, and allied activities which are ₹ 305.49 crore higher than the last year’s outlay.

The allocation to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises sector is ₹ 808.22 crore, while other priority sector has been allocated ₹ 937.29 crore which is 13.11% of the total outlay and education is at ₹ 181.40 crore.

Out of the total plan under priority sector, the share of commercial banks is ₹ 5,932.47 crore (82.96%), cooperatives ₹ 976.69 crore (13.652%), regional rural banks ₹ 219.65 crore (3.07 %) and that of Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation (TIIC) Limited is ₹ 22.19 crore (0.31%).

