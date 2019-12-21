6,731 candidates in fray in Erode

A total of 6,731 candidates are in the fray for contesting for 2,105 posts for the local body elections scheduled to be held on December 27 and 30 in the district.

After the withdrawal of nominations ended on Thursday, the final list of contestants was released by election officials here.

Of the total 8,277 nominations received, 134 nominations were rejected during scrutiny while 997 nominations were withdrawn by the candidates on Thursday.

A total of 415 candidates were elected unopposed leaving 6,731 candidates to contest for 2,105 posts.

Contestants for each category include 90 contestants for district panchayat ward member, 769 for panchayat union ward member, 976 contestants for village panchayat president and 4,896 contestants for village panchayat ward member.

No nominations were filed for four village panchayat ward members, Ward 1 at Pungar in Bhavani Sagar, Ward 3 in Andikulam in Bhavani, Ward 2 in Mugasipudur in Ammapettai and Ward 6 in Kondalam in Kodumudi.

Thus election will be held for electing 19 district panchayat ward members, 183 panchayat union ward members, 217 village panchayat presidents and 1,686 village panchayat ward members.

Polling will take place in two phases, in Phase I, elections will be held for various posts in the Panchayat Unions of Erode, Gobichettipalayam, Kodumudi, Modakurichi, Nambiyur, Talavadi and Thookanaickenpalayam on December 27.

Conduct of elections for the posts in the Panchayat Unions of Ammapettai, Anthiyur, Bhavani, Bhavani Sagar, Chennimalai, Perundurai and Sathyamangalam would be held on December 30.

Polling will take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. and counting of votes will begin at 8 a.m. on January 2 at 14 centres across the district.

Meanwhile, preparation of polling materials, including printing of ballot sheets, for the elections is in progress.