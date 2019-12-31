64.20 % voter turnout in the Nilgiris district

Polling in the second phase of the local body elections in Udhagamandalam and Gudalur panchayat unions witnessed 64.20 percent of registered voters turning out to vote on Monday.

Officials said that 64.99 % of registered male voters and 63.47 % of registered female voters turned out to exercise their franchise.

Polling was largely peaceful without any untoward incidents.

However, around 20 residents of Nanjanad village near Udhagamandalam complained that their names had been struck off from the electoral rolls and they were not allowed to vote.

They refused to leave the area till election officials explained to them as to why their names were not in the electoral rolls, but had to eventually disperse.

District Collector J. Innocent Divya visited polling booths in Anaikatty, Singara, Siriyur and Masinagudi in the buffer zone of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. However, a lone tusker along the Vazhaithottam to Siriyur Road delayed the Collector’s convoy for over 30 minutes, officials said.

Across the Nilgiris, votes have been cast in two phases to elect six district panchayat ward members, 59 panchayat union ward members, 35 village panchayat presidents, and 393 panchayat ward members across 458 wards.

Polling for Coonoor and Kotagiri Panchayat Unions were held on Friday, with 65.86 % of registered voters turning out to vote.