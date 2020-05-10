54 TN repatriates from Maldives brought to Coimbatore

A batch of 54 people from Tamil Nadu, who were among the 698 Indians repatriated from the Maldives as part of Central Government's ‘Operation Samudra Setu’ evacuation, reached Coimbatore on Sunday evening.
The 54 repatriates were accommodated in a school and a hotel here where they will remain in institutional quarantine for a specific period.
Health Department staff collected their swab and blood samples for COVID-19 test.
As many as 187 people from Tamil Nadu were among the 698 Indians who reached Kochi in Indian Navy ship INS Jalashwa on Sunday morning. Of the total Tamilians, 54 people were brought to Coimbatore on bus.
