Coimbatore

51 test positive in Coimbatore

A total of 51 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Wednesday.

The district had 429 active cases of the disease on Wednesday while 65 persons got discharged from hospitals after recovery.

As of Wednesday, the total number of positive cases reported in the district stood at 54,176.

Tiruppur district reported 23 fresh cases, taking its overall tally to 17,804 cases.

No deaths were reported in the district. As many as 17,408 patients have recovered and 175 were active cases. Tiruppur district reported 221 deaths overall.

On Wednesday, 23 patients from the district were discharged from various treatment centres.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 28, 2021 12:40:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/51-test-positive-in-coimbatore/article33679389.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY