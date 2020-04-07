50 passes issued at Collectorate every day

On an average, 50 emergency passes were issued to people who want to travel outside the city here.

In the wake of lockdown, people have been asked to stay at homes and venture out only to purchase vegetables, groceries and medicines. However, the government announced that people, who wanted to travel on emergency grounds for medical treatment, for death or for marriages, would be given passes by the district administration.

Officials at the Collectorate said that about 50 passes were issued every day for the past one week of which most of the applicants wanted to attend deaths and for medical emergencies. Applications should carry details of the purpose of the visit, place, date of journey and return date, and number of persons travelling. Along with the application, they should attach the copy of registration certificate of the vehicle and the copy of the driver’s licence.

“Genuine cases were issued passes within a few hours,” an official added.

Officials warned people not to obtain passes by giving false reasons.