489 licensed firearms surrendered to Nilgiris police

A total of 489 licensed firearms have been surrendered to the Nilgiris district police by licensed gun owners in the run-up to the State assembly elections.
District Superintendent of Police, the Nilgiris, R. Pandiarajan, said that there were 543 gun licenses in the district, out of which 48 licenses have been given exemptions. “These weapons are being used to protect banks,” clarified the SP when speaking to reporters on Wednesday.
The SP also said that a total of 115 persons, designated as being anti-social elements and history-sheeters, have been bound over under Sections 109 and 110 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Security for good behaviour from suspected persons and habitual offenders). Mr. Pandiarajan said that out of the 115 persons, four are in jail, while the others will be closely monitored by the police to ensure that they do not cause any trouble.
Since the model code of conduct came into force, 19 cases have been registered against various political parties for model code of conduct (MCC) violations. The violations include distributing gifts as well as for pasting stickers and flags on public and private property.
Nilgiris District Collector J. Innocent Divya said that the police were continuing to co-ordinate with the police from Malappuram, Wayanad and Chamrajanagar districts in Kerala and Karnataka to ensure that there is no movement of liquor illegally from neighbouring states into Tamil Nadu.
