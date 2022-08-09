Coimbatore

46 new COVID-19 cases in Erode district

Erode district reported 46 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally to 1,34,726. While 65 persons were discharged, 373 persons continue to be under treatment.

 


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 9, 2022 8:31:32 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/46-new-covid-19-cases-in-erode-district/article65750936.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY ON SPORTSTAR