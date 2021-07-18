Coimbatore

400 kg ganja seized in Salem

The Narcotics Intelligence Bureau-CID on Sunday seized 400 kg ganja from two mini vans and arrested four persons.

According to NIB officials, a team led DSP Manoharan conducted a vehicle check near the lorry stand at Ayothiyapattinam during the early hours of Sunday. During the check, the team intercepted two mini trucks and found 400 kg ganja in them.

The police arrested Andisami, Thanabagyam, and Azhagesan -- all from Madurai-- and Venkatesan from Salem in connection with the case.

Search is on for two more persons.

According to officials, the gang had smuggled the goods into the State from Andhra Pradesh. Police are investigating.


