4 deaths reported in western region

The death toll of Coimbatore district increased to 42 with the Health Department on Monday declaring the deaths of three more COVID-19 patients.

The media bulletin issued by the Department said a 75-year-old patient, who was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), died in the early hours of July 24. Two patients, a man and a woman aged 62, died at CMCH and the ESI Hospital on July 25.

In Salem, a 43-year-old woman died on Sunday. According to officials, the swab samples collected after her death returned positive on Monday.

According to officials, the woman, a native of Kallakuruchi, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here and was shifted to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital where she died within a few hours of admission. The patient was suffering from kidney ailments and respiratory issues, the officials said.

