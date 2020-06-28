34 new cases in Salem, 14 in Erode

As many as 34 positive cases were reported in Salem district on Saturday. According to health officials, among the positive patients, 30 are indigenous cases from Salem and four persons have travelled to Salem from Tiruchi, Thiruvallur and Villupuram districts.

A 38-year-old warden of Salem Central Prison contracted COVID-19 on Saturday and is undergoing treatment at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital. Prison officials said that the warden was posted for duty only outside the prison, hence, there wasn’t any risk of convicts contracting the disease. A Revenue District Officer here tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.

Similarly, an accused arrested by the Civil Supplies CID for smuggling five tonnes of PDS rice tested positive and is undergoing treatment. As many as 26 COVID-19 patients, who were undergoing treatment at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital were discharged on Saturday.

Meanwhile, nine police personnel at Omalur police station have contracted COVID-19 disease and are undergoing treatment here. The station has been disinfected and temporarily closed.

In Namakkal, three COVID-19 positive cases were reported on Saturday. Health officials said two of the patients are undergoing treatment at the ESI hospital, Coimbatore and another patient is being treated at the IRT Hospital, Perundurai.

Erode

Fourteen persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Erode district on Saturday taking the total number of cases reported, so far, in the district to 112.

Security guard

A 42-year-old security guard at the Periyar – Anna Memorial, who visited the Information and Public Relations Office (I and PRO) at the Collectorate recently, tested positive and was admitted to the hospital.

The fourth floor at the Collectorate where the office functions was sealed and swab samples were lifted from the employees.

New cases included nine persons in corporation limits, three in Getticheviyur in Nambiyur block, one in Anthiyur and one from Tiruchi district.

Krishnagiri

On Saturday, the district reported 10 cases, including two children.

Of these, two were contacts with infected persons. With the cases spiking in the district, the district borders have been tightened.