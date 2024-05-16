GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

32,300 metric tonnes of copra procurement target set for Coimbatore district

Published - May 16, 2024 08:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Cooperative Marketing Federation Limited (TANFED) and Tamil Nadu State Agricultural Marketing Board (TNSAMB) have set a target to procure 31,500 metric tonnes of milling copra and 800 metric tonnes of ball copra this year from coconut farmers in Coimbatore district.

The procurement under the price support scheme began at ₹111.6 per kg for milling copra and ₹120 per kg for ball copra earlier this week through the regulated markets in Annur, Anamalai, Coimbatore, Pollachi, Negamam, Kinathukadavu, Karamadai, Senjerimalai and Sulur. It will continue till June 10.

Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts account for the maximum copra procurement in Tamil Nadu.

Last year, 28,206.35 tonnes of copra were procured in Coimbatore and 23,557 tonnes in Tiruppur district. The procurement price for milling copra was fixed at ₹108.60 per kg and ₹117.50 per kg for ball copra.

Meanwhile, farmers in Coimbatore-Tiruppur region have emphasised on sale of ‘Bharat’ brand of coconut oil through National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd ( NAFED).

According to a representative of Tiruppur-based Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Protection Association, NAFED’s procurement was only 10% of the total production. The production of coconut oil and sale at subsidised price through ‘Bharat’ brand akin to the sale of ‘Bharat’ brand dal, wheat and onion will pave way for large-scale procurement, he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.