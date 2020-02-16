30 injured in Thammampatti Jallikattu

Thirty persons suffered minor injuries in the jallikattu held at Thammampatti here on Saturday.

Collector S.A.Raman, Deputy Superintendent of Police Suresh Kumar, AIADMK MLAs, and R.Elangovan, Chairman of the Tamil Nadu State Apex Co-op. Bank, inaugurated the event.

Mr. Raman administered the oath to tamers. Close to 300 policemen were deployed for security besides personnel from Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services.

A 100-member medical team were posted on the arena premises to examine and treat tamers. The tamers were checked for their physical fitness and those in inebriated condition were not allowed to contest. The officials said 300 tamers participated in the event.

Eight ambulances including four 108 ambulances were stationed. A team from Animal Husbandry Department was present to examine and treat the bulls. As many as 650 bulls from various parts of Salem and nearby Namakkal, Tiruchi and Pudukottai districts participated. Over 6,000 persons gathered at the arena to watch the jallikattu. The prizes for best performing bull owners and tamers ranged from vessels, to cash prizes, silver and gold coins to electronic appliances.