3 commit suicide in separate incidents

Upset over her son being alcoholic, a 70-year-old woman committed suicide at her residence on Tuesday night. Later, her son jumped into a well and ended his life.
The police said that Rukmani lost her husband and was residing with her son Muthusamy (45) at Seenapuram Karandipalayam in Perundurai. Muthusamy, who is unmarried and alcoholic, failed to take care of their agricultural land which led to frequent altercations between the two.
The police said that on Tuesday night, she committed suicide by hanging. Muthusamy came home in an inebriated condition and found his mother dead. Upset over it, he jumped into an unused dry well in the area. In another incident, upset over delay in his marriage, a 22-year-old youth committed suicide at Gobichettipalayam while his girlfriend, who also attempted suicide, was admitted to the hospital. Those with a suicidal tendency can contact State’s health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 for counselling.
