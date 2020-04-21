29 more recover from COVID-19 in Coimbatore

Twenty-nine persons were discharged on Tuesday from the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital here after they recovered from COVID-19. This takes the total number of persons discharged in Coimbatore district to 83.

Of the 29 discharged, 18 were women and 11 men. They were, however, asked to remain in home quarantine for 28 days.

District Collector K. Rajamani visited the hospital on Tuesday evening and reviewed the COVID-19 management situation with Dean A. Nirmala, medical superintendent T. Ravikumar and resident medical officer K. Kulandaivelu. Inspector General of Police (West Zone) K. Periaiah was also present.

After seeing off those who recovered, Mr. Rajamani told media persons that 133 persons from Coimbatore had tested positive for COVID-19, as on Monday, and 83 of them recovered from the disease till Tuesday. Fifty patients were still in hospitals. Samples collected from 4,000 persons were tested in Coimbatore so far.

Swab samples from eight persons who tested positive on Tuesday in the rapid test would be subjected to PCR-based testing for confirmation, he said.

Asked whether the district would put on hold the use of rapid test kits as the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday advised States not to use these for the next two days, Mr. Rajamani said the instructions of the ICMR and the government would be followed.