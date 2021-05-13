2,835 persons test COVID-19 positive in Coimbatore district

A total of 2,835 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Thursday.

According to the Health Department, active cases of the disease increased to 16,271 and 1,740 persons from the district recovered from the disease on Thursday.

The department on Thursday said that 13 more persons from Coimbatore district died of COVID-19 between Monday and Wednesday, taking the death toll to 824. Of the 13 deaths, seven deaths were reported at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and the remaining at different private hospitals.

Coimbatore district had a total of 608 beds - 13 ICU beds, 16 O2 beds and 579 normal beds – remaining vacant at different hospitals as of Thursday evening. Covid Care Centres (CCC) had 380 vacant beds.

Tiruppur district reported 712 new cases. The district’s death toll increased to 266 after a 72-year-old man died of the disease on Wednesday. According to the department, the district had 4,753 active cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. A total of 265 persons recovered.

Different hospitals in Tiruppur district together had 172 beds, including one ICU bed, 48 O2 beds and 123 normal beds remaining vacant as of Thursday evening. As many as 199 beds were vacant in CCCs.

Erode district reported 910 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 30,254. While 580 persons were discharged, 5,142 persons continue to be under treatment. Two persons died, raising the death toll to 180..

The daily load of cases crossed 700-mark in Salem as 763 positive cases were reported here. According to health officials, all cases were indigenous and 407 cases were reported in corporation limits.

As per bulletin, six persons died at private and government facilities in Salem.

Krishnagiri recorded 609 cases fresh cases on a single day. A total of 207 persons were discharged upon recovery. The district reported two deaths. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the district stood at 4,136 as of Thursday. A total of 20,851 cases were reported in Krishnagiri.

In Namakkal, 457 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous. Four persons died at Government and private facilities in Namakkal.

Dharmapuri recorded 221 fresh cases, and 116 persons were discharged after treatment, Three deaths were registered in the district. The total number of cases in the district was 1,776. As of date, a total 12,500 cases were reported in Dharmapuri.

For the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic, more than 200 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the Nilgiris on Thursday. According to government figures, a total of 224 people tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 11,699. The number of deaths in the district increased from 58 to 59 on Thursday, while 1,119 people are undergoing treatment.