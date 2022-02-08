2,724 in fray for the urban local bodies election in Erode

A total of 2,724 candidates are in fray for the urban local bodies election scheduled to be held in the district on February 19.

As per the final list of contesting candidates for the ordinary election, of the 60 wards in the corporation, 490 have filed their nominations in which 22 were rejected. While 115 nominations were withdrawn, one candidate was elected unopposed. Hence, election is to be held for 59 ward councillors in which 352 are competing.

Of the total 102 councillors posts in four municipalities of Gobichettipalayam, Sathyamangalam, Punjai Puliyampatti and Bhavani, 517 nominations were received and after scrutiny 11 were rejected. A total of 53 nominations were withdrawn and 453 are competing for 102 posts.

In the 42 town panchayats that have 630 ward members post, 2,294 nominations were received in which 34 were rejected. While 321 nominations were rejected, 20 candidates were elected unopposed. Hence, elections will be held for 610 posts and 1,919 are competing for it. Thus, 2,724 candidates are competing for 771 posts in the district.

Meanwhile, election observer Nishant Krishna inspected the poll preparedness in the Corporation Central office and held discussions with officials. He inspected works to prepare electoral rolls for each polling station and urged officials to ensure smooth conduct of elections by following COVID-19 protocols.