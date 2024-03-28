GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha Polls | 27 candidate nominations accepted in Salem; 41 in Namakkal

March 28, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
The scrutiny of nominations being held at Salem Collectorate on Thursday in the presence of candidates and their agents.

The scrutiny of nominations being held at Salem Collectorate on Thursday in the presence of candidates and their agents. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A total of 27 candidate nominations for the Salem Parliamentary Constituency and 41 for the Namakkal Parliamentary Constituency were accepted on Thursday.

The filing of nominations for the general elections, which began on March 20, concluded on Wednesday. On Thursday, scrutiny of nominations was held at the Collectorate. In Salem, District Collector and Returning Officer (RO) R. Brindha Devi presided and scrutinised nominations in the presence of general observer G.P. Patil before the candidates and their agents.

During the scrutiny, AIADMK candidate agents raised objections to accepting DMK candidate T.M. Selvaganapathy’s nomination as his name is enrolled in Salem West and Salem North assembly constituency voter lists. Following the objection, Mr. Selvaganapathy’s nomination was put on hold temporarily.

Later, DMK legal wing functionary and former state advocate general R. Viduthalai appeared before the RO on behalf of Mr. Selvaganapathy and submitted their explanation. Based on the explanation, Mr. Selvaganapathy’s nomination was accepted. The AIADMK raised objections to this and said they would challenge the move in court.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Viduthalai said that Mr. Selvaganapathy once resided in Salem West Assembly Constituency and later shifted to Salem North Assembly Constituency. During shifting, he submitted Form 7 to delete his name from the voters’ list in Salem West and included his name in the Salem North Assembly constituency. The RO accepted the explanation and accepted Mr. Selvaganapathy’s nomination.

A total of 39 candidates filed 52 nominations in Salem. The accepted nominations included candidates from DMK, AIADMK, PMK and NTK.

Likewise for Namakkal Parliamentary Constituency, a total of 47 candidates filed 58 nominations. After scrutiny, 41 candidate nominations were accepted and six were rejected. The nominations of KDMK, AIADMK, BJP, and NTK were accepte

Krishnagiri

A total of 7 nominations and 6 candidates were rejected on Thursday. On the day of scrutiny of nominations, the nominations of dummy candidates of the congress, the AIADMK and the BJP were among the nominations rejected. The nominations of four other candidates including independents were rejected.

