26 check-posts set up across Tiruppur district

A total of 26 check-posts are set up across Tiruppur district to monitor vehicles coming into the district, said District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan on Saturday.

He inspected the check-posts at Karadivavi and Karanampettai in Palladam Block on Saturday. The 26 check-posts are distributed among seven blocks: Avinashi, Uthukuli, Palladam, Udumalpet, Madathukulam, Dharapuram and Kangeyam. Officials from the police, Health Department and local bodies work round the clock on a shift basis to monitor those coming into the district from outside and to check for COVID-19 symptoms, according to a press release.

On Saturday, the field support team recently appointed by the State government for Tiruppur Corporation met with Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan to discuss the COVID-19 preventive measures. L. Nirmalraj, Joint Managing Director, the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board, Chennai; D. Suresh, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Social Justice and Human Rights, Tiruppur; V. Latha, DRO (Land Acquisition), Chennai-Kanniyakumari Industrial Corridor Project, Salem and G. Dhanalakshmi, Joint Director (Administration), Commissionerate of Municipal Administration, Chennai, were present during the meeting, the release said.

May 2, 2020

