250 more oxygen beds to be readied in Tiruppur district

A total of 250 beds with oxygen support will be readied in Tiruppur district soon in addition to 782 oxygen beds that are currently available for COVID-19 treatment, according to K. Gopal, Principal Secretary to Government, Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Department.

Mr. Gopal, COVID-19 monitoring officer for Tiruppur district, said that 169 ICU beds and 109 beds with ventilator support were also ready in the district. So far, 1.5 lakh people have been vaccinated in the district.

He chaired a meeting of officials from various government departments on Sunday and reviewed the preparedness of Tiruppur district in combating COVID-19 spread ahead of the complete lockdown which starts from Monday.

The official reviewed the bed strength in hospitals and COVID-19 care centres, functioning testing centres, availability of essential drugs and medical oxygen in Tiruppur district.

After the meeting, Mr. Gopal told reporters that officials attached to the Tiruppur Corporation, municipalities, town panchayats and village panchayats were given specific instructions for COVID-19 management in view of the lockdown.

The Health Department was monitoring the availability of essential drugs and medical oxygen and updating the information to the District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan, he said.

He also urged the public to extend complete cooperation to officials who are in the forefront of COVID-19 management.