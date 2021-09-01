Coimbatore

25-year-old arrested for sibling’s murder

The Salem district police have arrested a 25-year-old man near Tharamangalam for allegedly murdering his younger brother.

According to police, the deceased Ashok Kumar (17) has been living with his brother Selvaraj and family at Thuttampatti near Tharamangalam.

Ashok Kumar left the house recently and was staying at Chengalpattu. The family brought him back from Chengalpattu, but Ashok Kumar quarelled with Selvaraj stating that he wished to stay in Chengalpattu with transpersons. The family members were opposed to it.

On Monday, following a heated exchange, Ashok Kumar started to leave his house and in a fit of rage, Selvaraj hacked his brother to death.

Though the family rushed Ashok Kumar to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, he died on the way to the hospital. Tharamangalam police registered a case and arrested Selvaraj on Tuesday.


