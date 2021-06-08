2,439 new cases, 44 deaths in Coimbatore

A total of 2,439 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Tuesday, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 1,93,037.

The Health Department said that 4,917 persons from Coimbatore district recovered from the disease on Tuesday and the district had 26,751 active cases. The toll increased to 1,576 after 44 more persons died of COVID-19 in the last several days.

After three weeks, the daily caseload of Tiruppur district dipped below the 1,000-mark with the reporting of 995 new cases on Tuesday.

This took the overall tally past the 70,000-mark to 70,213 cases. The Health Department reported 18 deaths, taking the district’s toll to 585. There were 18,969 active cases. Over 50,000 patients recovered from COVID-19 in Tiruppur district following the discharge of 864 patients on Tuesday.

In the Nilgiris, 498 people tested positive and the total number of confirmed cases stood at 23,370. The toll increased from 119 to 124 on Tuesday while 4,204 people are undergoing treatment.

Erode reported 1,596 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 69,485. While 2,003 persons were discharged, 14,284 persons continue to be under treatment. Five persons died, raising the toll to 459.

Salem district saw 975 fresh cases and 25 deaths on Tuesday. In Namakkal, 525 cases and four deaths were reported.

Krishnagiri reported 275 new cases and three deaths. The number of active cases stood at 3,265 cases as of Tuesday. Dharmapuri reported 240 cases and six. There were 2,772 active cases in the district.