Coimbatore

24 persons held for gambling

The Peelamedu police arrested 24 persons on charges of gambling in a lodge near Nava India junction on Saturday. A police team raided Balaji Mansion, close to a private college near Nava India junction, based on specific information and found that a group of men were playing cards for money. The police arrested 24 persons and seized ₹ 1.63 lakh from them. The arrested persons were released on bail.

Man arrested

A 50-year-old man from Veerakeralam in Coimbatore was arrested by the police for possessing 4 kg of ganja. A. Sakthivel of Bharathi Street at Veerakeralam was arrested by the Vadavalli police on Saturday. The police said, Sub-Inspector Satheesh Kumar received a tip-off based on which a police team stopped the two-wheeler of Sakthivel.


