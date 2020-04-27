23 from Tiruppur, two from Coimbatore discharged after treatment

Twenty-three persons from Tiruppur district who were under treatment for COVID-19 at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, Coimbatore, were discharged on Monday. The number of persons from the district who were discharged after recovery so far touched 81.

112 patients

Out of the 112 COVID-19 patients from the district, only 31 are undergoing treatment at ESI Hospital.

Sources in the Health Department said that the discharged patients comprise 10 women, five men, and eight children (four girls and four boys). They will be under house quarantine for the next 14 days.

Avinashi Block has the maximum number of discharged patients (23), followed by Tiruppur Corporation (21).

However, 13 persons from Tiruppur Corporation and six from Avinashi are still undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at ESI Hospital, according to the sources.

Tiruppur district saw no new COVID-19 positive cases on Monday.

Coimbatore

Two more persons recovered from COVID-19 in Coimbatore and returned to their homes from the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital here on Monday.

With this, the total number of persons who recovered from COVID-19 in Coimbatore touched 123.

So far, 141 persons tested positive for the disease in the district.

Among the 26 who were discharged on Monday, 23 were from Tiruppur, two were from Coimbatore and one was from the Nilgiris.