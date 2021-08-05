226 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths in Coimbatore district

A total of 226 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Wednesday, registering a slight increase from Tuesday’s 208 cases.

The Health Department said that the district had 2,085 active cases of the disease on Wednesday and 184 persons recovered.

Three more persons from the district died of COVID-19 from Sunday, taking the death toll to 2,185.

The district had a test positivity rate of 1.9 % on Tuesday.

Tiruppur district reported 92 new cases, taking the overall tally to 88,161 cases.

The Health Department reported the death of an 52-year-old man who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 as the district’s toll went up to 847. A total of 873 patients were active cases and 106 patients were reported to have recovered on Wednesday.

In the Nilgiris, 51 persons tested positive. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 30,708. The number of deaths in the district increased from 180 to 181 on Wednesday while 503 persons are undergoing treatment.