2.20 lakh ration card holders receive pongal gift hampers in Nilgiris

More than 2.20 lakh ration card holders were given pongal gift hamper till Thursday, the Nilgiris district administration said in a press release. The gift hamper were distributed to ration card holders in Udhagamandalam, Coonoor, Gudalur, Kotagiri, Pandalur and Kundah.

In Udhagamandalam, over 53,000 people received the gift hamper, the press release said. In Coonoor, pongal gift hampers with 21 grocery items were distributed to 43,786 persons, while 28,422 people collected the gift in Kotagiri. More than 83,000 people also received the items in Gudalur, Pandalur and Kundah.


