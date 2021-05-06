2,068 new COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore

A total of 2,068 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Thursday, registering the highest daily caseload reported so far.

The district had 9,845 active cases of the disease and 1,551 persons recovered.

The Health Department said that four more persons from the district died of the disease, taking the death toll to 740.

While three persons aged 42, 46 and 52 died of COVID-19 at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Tuesday and Wednesday, a 77-year-old man succumbed to the disease at a private hospital on Monday.

Meanwhile, S. Gunasekaran (53), station officer of Fire and Rescue Services station at Thondamuthur, died of COVID-19 on Thursday. This death was not listed in the media bulletin on Thursday.

G. Sathiyanarayan, Deputy Director of Fire and Rescue Services (Headquarters), in -charge of Joint Director (Western Region), District Fire Officer R. Jegadheesh and senior officers paid respects to the deceased officer by laying wreath at the memorial column at Coimbatore south fire station.

A day after reporting over 600 new cases for the first time, Tiruppur district on Thursday reported 443 fresh cases, which took the overall tally to 29,311.

The Health Department reported the death of 61-year-old woman who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19, taking the toll to 247. The active cases dipped below the 3,000-mark as 2,926 patients were active in the district. A total of 26,138 patients have recovered so far, which included 618 patients discharged on Thursday.

As of Thursday, 658 out of 1,590 beds in government and private hospitals were vacant while 423 out of 760 beds were vacant at COVID-19 care centres in the district.

A total of 614 positive cases were reported in Salem. According to health officials, all cases were indigenous and 294 cases were reported in corporation limits.

In Salem, two men aged 42 and 50 and two women aged 84 and 62 died at government and private facilities.

In Namakkal, 322 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

As per bulletin, a 55-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man from Namakkal died at private facilities in Salem. A 70-year-old man died at government hospital in Namakkal.

Erode district reported 590 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 24,599. While 599 persons were discharged, 3,421 continue to be under treatment.

In the Nilgiris, 113 persons tested positive. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 10,472. The number of deaths in the district stood at 51 on Thursday while 640 persons are undergoing treatment.