Coimbatore

200 tonnes of rice distributed

The Nilgiris Lok Sabha MP, A. Raja, said that the DMK had distributed more than 200 tonnes of rice, essential goods and vegetables to more than 46,000 people during the lockdown.

After distributing relief materials to the public in Khandal, Mr. Raja told presspersons on Saturday that both the Central and State Governments had failed to control the spread of COVID-19.

Coronavirus
