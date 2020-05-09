Coimbatore

200 ATMs without security guards closed in Erode

For want of security guards, as many as 200 Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) were closed in the district causing hardship to the people on Saturday.

There are around 600 ATMs of nationalised banks, private banks and small finance banks in the district that serve the needs of the people in disbursing cash. After the outbreak of COVID-19, the district administration and the Corporation has asked all banks to ensure security guards at the ATMs so that they can provide hand sanitisers to the people visiting the kiosks. However, over 60% of the ATMs do not have either security guards or sanitisers forcing many people to return.

A report on “Absence of sanitisers in ATMs poses risk to users”, was published in The Hindu dated May 2 after which the district administration and the Corporation has asked all the banks to ensure security guards at the ATMs. Since security guards cannot be posted immediately, around 200 ATMs were closed across the district temporarily, said officials at the District Lead Bank.

They said that recruitment of guards is not possible immediately and hence, ATMs without guards were closed. However, ATMs attached to bank branches would be opened during bank working hours and sanitisers would be placed, they added.

