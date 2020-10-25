20 injured as van overturns near Avinashi

Twenty persons were injured after a van overturned following tyre burst at Karumapalayam near Avinashi on Saturday.
The van was ferrying 24 persons from a village near Sathyamangalam in Erode to a garment company in Ammapalayam here on Saturday morning. At around 8 a.m., one of the front tyres burst, causing the vehicle to hit a tree and overturn.
The injured were admitted to private hospitals. A case was registered against van diver Rameshkumar (30). Inquiry is on.
Unaccounted money seized
Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) seized over ₹ 2 lakh from a Tangedco official during a raid in Tiruppur on Friday. DVAC sleuths led by Deputy Superintendent of Police C. Datchinamoorthy raided the office of Assistant Executive Engineer K.R. Giri on Kangeyam Road and seized unaccounted cash worth ₹ 2,01,390 on Friday evening. A case was registered against Giri.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath