Coimbatore

20 injured as van overturns near Avinashi

Twenty persons were injured after a van overturned following tyre burst at Karumapalayam near Avinashi on Saturday.

The van was ferrying 24 persons from a village near Sathyamangalam in Erode to a garment company in Ammapalayam here on Saturday morning. At around 8 a.m., one of the front tyres burst, causing the vehicle to hit a tree and overturn.

The injured were admitted to private hospitals. A case was registered against van diver Rameshkumar (30). Inquiry is on.

Unaccounted money seized

Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) seized over ₹ 2 lakh from a Tangedco official during a raid in Tiruppur on Friday. DVAC sleuths led by Deputy Superintendent of Police C. Datchinamoorthy raided the office of Assistant Executive Engineer K.R. Giri on Kangeyam Road and seized unaccounted cash worth ₹ 2,01,390 on Friday evening. A case was registered against Giri.

