Coimbatore

20 containment spots in Erode district

ERODE The district administration has earmarked 20 spots containment areas as on Thursday.

Containment zones in each areas were one spot in Corporation limits – Sathy Main Road, two in Bhavanisagar – Thirumoorthy Nagar and Erangattur, three in Chennimalai – Cholan Street, Ariyakattuvalasu and Perundurai RS Housing Unit, three in Gobichettipalayam – Vasthu Nagar, Thulasi Nagar and Bommanaickenpalayam and 11 spots in Modakkurichi – Venkateswara Nagar, Cheran Nagar in Nanjai Uthukuli, Kamaraj Nagar in Lakkapuram, Nachi Valasu and Lakkapuram in Arachalur, Erappampalayam in Avalpoondurai, Kariyakavundavalasu and Sethur Garden in Modakkurichi, Bricks company in Poondurai, Semur and Anna Street in Najappa Goundan Pudur.

Health officials said that 74 families were in these areas and all necessary support, including monitoring by health teams, were provided.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 20, 2022 5:37:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/20-containment-spots-in-erode-district/article38297432.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY