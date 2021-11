Nineteen persons, who were stranded in River Cauvery at Jedarpalayam Dam due to flash floods caused by heavy rain, were rescued on Friday.

Six persons from Karur, five from Erode and eight persons from Puduchatram, including women and girls, were taking bath in the river. Due to an increase in water flow, they could not return to the river bed. Fire and Rescue Services Department in Tiruchengode and Namakkal were alerted and all of them were rescued using coracles.