18 teams for surveillance in Namakkal

Collector and District Election Officer K. Megraj said 18 flying squad and static surveillance teams had been formed for surveillance during Assembly elections here.

Mr. Megraj along with senior officials met the representatives of political parties and advised them on the model code of conduct and other procedures. He added that parties must take permission of the Superintendent of Police for use of speakers, and cone-shaped speakers must not be used. Parties were restricted from using party flags and images of leaders in personal vehicles.

Mr. Megraj said each Assembly constituency had been provided with three flying squads, three SST and one video surveillance team. The Election Commission had readied cVIGIL mobile applications and the public could raise complaints on violation of model code of conduct in it and immediate action would be taken on the complaints.

The Collector along with party representatives inspected the strong rooms and machines were distributed to Assembly constituencies for training and awareness purpose. According to officials, the machines were distributed to Namakkal, Sendhamangalam, Kumarapalayam, Tiruchengode, Rasipuram and Paramathi Vellur.