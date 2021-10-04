158 new cases in Coimbatore

A total of 158 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Sunday, registering a decline from Saturday’s 163 cases.

The district had 1,941 active cases of the disease and 206 persons recovered on Sunday.

A 61-year-old man died of COVID-19 at a private hospital in Coimbatore on Friday, taking the district’s death toll to 2,343.

Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 1.5 % on Saturday.

Tiruppur district reported 76 new cases on Sunday. While 11 persons recovered from the disease, 855 were under medical care.

A 61-year-old woman from Tiruppur died of the disease at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, Coimbatore, on Saturday.

Tiruppur district’s death toll stood at 956 on Sunday. It had a TPR of 1.6 % on Saturday.

In the Nilgiris, 38 persons tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 32,846. The number of deaths in the district stood at 202 on Saturday while 371 persons were undergoing treatment.