15 migrant workers fall sick after consuming tea in Namakkal

March 29, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

Fifteen migrant workers from Bihar, who were working in a poultry farm, fell ill after consuming tea on Friday.

Over 40 migrant workers are working in the poultry farm owned by Namakkal MP A.K.P. Chinraj situated at Pazhamthinnipatti, near Vennandur.

On Friday, around 11.50 a.m., tea was prepared for the workers and it was distributed to 15 workers. After consuming tea, the workers claimed they found a lizard in the tea. Soon some workers vomited and following this, the poultry farm administration took all the 15 workers to the Rasipuram Government Hospital. The doctors treated them as outpatients, and after treatment, they were discharged from the hospital. The Vennandur police are investigating the incident.

