15 kg silver jewellery stolen

About 15 kg silver jewellery was stolen from a jewellery showroom in Jalakandapuram here during the early hours of Thursday.

According to the police, miscreants broke open the recently inaugurated jewellery shop on Jalakandapuram Kadai Veethi and decamped with the valuables. Passers-by alerted the police and the shop owner. The police are trying to identify the culprits based on CCTV footages from the area. Further investigation is on.