148 new cases in Coimbatore district

Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts report two deaths each

Coimbatore district reported 148 new COVID-19 positive cases on Saturday, and two men, aged 57 and 35 died of the infection. The number of active cases remained below 150 for the third consecutive day in the district.

The district had 748 COVID-19 patients under institutional care as of Saturday, including the 148 persons who tested positive for the disease on the day. The two deaths took the district's toll to 597. As many as 190 persons were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Tiruppur district reported two COVID-19 deaths and 70 cases on Saturday, taking the district’s overall tally of positive cases to 14,763. The deceased were two women aged 87 and 75, according to the medical bulletin. The toll so far is 206.

The district has 650 active cases. On Saturday, 98 patients from the district were discharged from various hospitals upon recovery from COVID-19.

Salem district reported 66 cases, of whom five had returned from Namakkal district, health officials said. Namakkal reported 38 indigenous cases. Krishnagiri saw 10 new cases and Dharmapuri 16 -- all of them were indigenous cases.

Erode district reported 48 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 11,871. While 97 persons were discharged, 285 persons continue to be under treatment. One person died, raising the toll to 138.

The Nilgiris saw eight new positive cases on Saturday, taking the overall tally to 7,202. The death toll in the district is 40. The district administration said 136 people are undergoing treatment.